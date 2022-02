I write today to ask the Darien Board of Education to reconsider and support Open Choice.

I entered the 4th grade at Hindley School in the ’50s. And yes, my life as a Jewish child was difficult. I thought that those times were past; so for those who are concerned with “the other" sharing our town, I say don’t take us backward. Let us join with other of our peer towns and move forward.

I don’t want to experience what I did a few years ago when friends of Italian ancestry chose not to move and raise their children in Darien because of its reputation as a closed community with little tolerance for others.

For those who say “no” because they are concerned about financial issues, I ask them to look at the numbers again. Members of our own Finance & Budget Committee have pointed out that costs incurred are reimbursed by the sending district.

Because I am a senior citizen and a former Board of Education member, I am looking at today through the lens of recent history. Many of the arguments against Open Choice I have heard before. When Darien decided to join the ABC (A Better Choice) program, people opposed it because some believed it would have a negative effect on our schools and town, that the girls would not fit in and that they would take up seats needed for Darien students. So what did happen? Within a few years Darien enlarged the program and it had to move to a larger house.

I have heard all too often that developments in town would cause an overcrowding in our schools. That was an argument when the first condos were built in town. That was the argument against the number of units at The Heights. Why has overcrowding not occurred? The answer is simple. Planning and Zoning has done its job. Plans are reviewed and estimates of population increases have been accurate. The new units coming online are primarily one- and two-bedroom units. They are far more likely to attract down-sizing seniors like myself than they are families with school-age children

Jan Raymond, Darien