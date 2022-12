On behalf of Horizons at New Canaan Country School, I want to thank this community for your generous support in 2022. Thanks to many of you, we were able to provide more than 400 underserved students in Stamford and Norwalk with year-round academic and enrichment programming to inspire learning, encourage success and close the opportunity gap.

I am excited to share that Horizons at NCCS will be increasing our programing in 2023 and bringing more students into the fold.

In the next three years, Horizons at NCCS’s planned growth will allow the organization to serve 10 percent more students, all of whom will be admitted in elementary school to ensure that students have the resources and support they need to meet key academic and developmental milestones.

The Horizons at NCCS annual appeal has been launched and will run through the end of our fiscal year on June 30. Horizons at NCCS would not be able to be successful without the village of supporters from the Darien community. I hope you will consider Horizons at NCCS in your year-end holiday giving.

If you would like to make a donation to the Horizons annual appeal, please go to www.horizonskids.org/support/donate/.

Best wishes for this holiday season.

Nancy von Euler,, executive director of Horizons at New Canaan Country School