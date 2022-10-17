Letter to the Editor: Himes works to combat opioid epidemic

In the United States, it is more likely that an individual is to die from an opioid overdose than a vehicular motor accident. The overprescription of painkillers by medical professionals have resulted in widespread addiction to narcotics. Opioid addiction ruins lives. People become so dependent on the drugs that they neglect their jobs, families, friends, and their own well-being. From oxycodone to heroin, Americans' lives are plagued by the hold that these drugs have on them.

Jim Himes recognizes the dangers of addiction and is actively fighting against the epidemic. Himes supports increased state funding to support programs to help individuals fight their addictions. Rep. Himes also announced in 2020 that the organizations The Partnership (Positive Directions), the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking & Drugs (TPAUD) and Kids in Crisis were set to receive $125,000 a year for five years to focus on reducing drug use in the area. Himes also supported a designated $402 million to go towards veteran opioid abuse prevention.

The opioid epidemic is an American public health issue. Jim Himes is working tirelessly to combat the epidemic to improve the lives and communities of those impacted by narcotics. Vote for Himes on Nov. 3. Be a part of the fight against opioid addiction.

Stacey Tie, Darien