Letter to the Editor: Hate has no home here

Hate has no home here

Symbols matter.

The pride flag was raised at Pear Tree Point Beach; our entire communities were acknowledged and welcomed.

The pride flag was removed at the beach by someone who has not faced penalties for their malicious actions; our communities were slighted.

The first selectman of our town made no public response or show of support to indicate that this theft was discriminatory. The first selectman simply acknowledged that the theft occurred.

Words matter.

Symbols matter.

Bigoted incidents occurred at the middle and high schools.

“We are scared for the kids who were targeted by the vandalism,” said one slate of candidates. The other candidates signaled support for the perpetrators by saying, “Navigating life at this age and especially during this moment in time is confusing and difficult.”

Words matter.

Symbols matter.

One candidate for the Board of Education made a white power symbol during the League of Women Voters candidates’ debate. For more than 3 minutes. Watch it yourself.

One party called him out for it; the other complained that the first party was wrong to believe that a person’s actions reflect their beliefs.

Character matters.

Symbols matter.

Words matter.

One party stands out for empathy, responsibility, and action; the other practices divisive behavior.

Votes matter.

Elections matter.

If hate has no home here, then it is obvious we need to elect Tara Ochman, Mike Burke, Sarah Neumann, Julie Best and Stacey Tié this November. Please join me in welcoming them to Town Hall and 35 Leroy.

Abigail Hornstein, Darien