Letter to the Editor: Hard to say goodbye to Darien’s Sugar Bowl

Darien is a town full of charm, history, shopping and memorable people. One of the most memorable is Bobby Mazza from the Sugar Bowl, which sadly has now changed hands as Bobby is retiring.

While I do wish all the best to the new owners, who also own The Butcher Shop, it is hard to say goodbye to the Bowl. I remember going there as a teenager for vanilla cokes and burgers after school, ice cream sodas during the summer, dancing to the jukebox and hanging with friends. As I grew, I took my children there for lunch, then my grandchildren for breakfast and/or lunch, and now a Friday morning breakfast ritual with long-time Darien residents and friends as a way to kick off weekends!