About 30 years ago, Jane and Bill Ziegler granted my artist wife, Chet Saur, complete access to their entire family property to create her paintings, anytime a day, seven days a week. What a beautiful gift we both shared.

As much as we would love to enjoy that treasure again, we have serious concerns.

Numerous well-respected economic analysts, including Peter Schiff and Steve Forbes, have registered somber warnings of an economic crisis approaching. Even Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, recently warned of what he called “an economic hurricane.”

It seems to me, this $103 million project is racing to an RTM approval without regard to the educated opinions of the experts, based on personal emotional factors.

There are many hard-working middle class Darienites who are plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, etc. who cannot weather “an economic hurricane.” Also, there are small shop owners and folks living on pensions, who are not prepared for that situation.

I don’t want to see Darien become like California where people have to move somewhere else to survive. Darien is home to all of us, not just those financially secure from extreme economic times. Either everybody counts, or no one counts.

Twice, I have been insulted by different people, who didn’t even know each other, with a sneering remark: “If you can’t afford to live here, MOVE.” I fear that attitude is what this will come down to over this issue.

I’m not saying to cancel this project but rather to pause and find out if these economic experts might know more than the well-meaning town leaders, who are determined to ram this through immediately.

Is the price of forcing anyone out of Darien worth it?

John Saur, Darien