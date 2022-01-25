Letter to the Editor: Gov. Lamont, please support mask choice

On Feb. 15, Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers will expire, nearly two years after first being enacted. The governor has been vague regarding renewal, suggesting the state legislature either codify or reject his executive orders. It is time to end the ineffective and harmful masking of our students.

The majority of states and districts around the country allow for parents to elect whether to mask or not mask their child, while some European countries have not masked children throughout the entire pandemic (particularly toddlers). Connecticut, and many northeast states, are the anomaly.