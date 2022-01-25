Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Gov. Lamont, please support mask choice

On Feb. 15, Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers will expire, nearly two years after first being enacted. The governor has been vague regarding renewal, suggesting the state legislature either codify or reject his executive orders. It is time to end the ineffective and harmful masking of our students.

The majority of states and districts around the country allow for parents to elect whether to mask or not mask their child, while some European countries have not masked children throughout the entire pandemic (particularly toddlers). Connecticut, and many northeast states, are the anomaly.

Two years into this pandemic, there has yet to be a single credible study suggesting statistical efficacy from masking students. More and more research, unfortunately, demonstrates the emotional and developmental toll it is having on children. It also lacks common sense - when the kids are not in school, they are with their friends, playing sports, or eating in restaurants - all without masks.

I’m proud to be part of a growing chorus of local parents demanding change for our children.

The emergency has long past, and our children deserve a normal educational experience.

Chris Verrone, Darien