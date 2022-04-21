Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Get free food scrap compost in Darien for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day and Darien’s successful food scrap recycling program, residents are invited to pick up a bucket or two of nutrient-rich food scrap compost on Saturday at the Darien Recycling Center, 126 Ledge Road, from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The compost will be next to the transfer station building, and volunteers will be available to help.

Food scrap compost can be used in vegetable gardens and flower beds or to enrich lawns in place of chemical fertilizers. Please limit container size to six gallons so that everyone has the opportunity to take some. Any leftover compost will be available for pickup the following Saturday.

Participation in the food scrap program is not required to take compost. However, residents are strongly encouraged to learn about and to join the program. Recycling food scraps is easy and substantially reduces the amount of trash sent to Bridgeport for incineration.

Darien’s drop-off program enables residents to recycle all foods: fruits, vegetables, meat (including bones), fish, dairy, bread, rice, pasta, raw and cooked foods, and cooking oils. Since this initiative launched in October 2018, residents have diverted more than 140 tons of food from the waste stream!

The compost giveaway is co-sponsored by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability and the Beautification Commission and in partnership with the Department of Public Works.

Questions? Contact recycle@darienct.gov. Follow “Darien Recycling Center” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for program updates and other helpful information.

Carolyn Bayne, chairman of Darien Advisory Committee on Sustainability

Juliet Cain, chairman of Darien Beautification Commission