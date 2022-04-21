Letter to the Editor: Get free food scrap compost in Darien for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day and Darien’s successful food scrap recycling program, residents are invited to pick up a bucket or two of nutrient-rich food scrap compost on Saturday at the Darien Recycling Center, 126 Ledge Road, from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The compost will be next to the transfer station building, and volunteers will be available to help.

Food scrap compost can be used in vegetable gardens and flower beds or to enrich lawns in place of chemical fertilizers. Please limit container size to six gallons so that everyone has the opportunity to take some. Any leftover compost will be available for pickup the following Saturday.