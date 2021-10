Everyone will benefit from Ochman leading the town

I am voting for Tara Ochman for first selectman for a number of reasons, but perhaps the most important reason is that I watched her lead the Board of Education.

The Board of Education is a predominately Republican board and yet the board elected Tara Ochman, a Democrat, to be their leader. It illustrates her ability and willingness to work across party lines to accomplish things that are important for our town.

In this divided time we need people who can lead a community.

It’s also important to note that the Board Of Education budget is far and away the largest budget in town. Bringing the board together on the budget and then presenting it to the Board of Finance and the RTM takes talent and understanding.

Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat or unafilliated, we will all benefit by having Tara lead the town.

Jan Raymond, Darien