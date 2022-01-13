Letter to the Editor: Employees, volunteers stepped up for Darien COVID test handout

I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say we are all weary of the coronavirus and its variants. So many people and organizations have been working so hard, for so long, to help protect us and care for those in need. Everyone, understandably, must be tired.

Still, it was no surprise to me to witness so many town employees and volunteers step up to distribute thousands of COVID test kits and masks to residents at the high school over the past couple of weeks. The test kits and masks were graciously distributed to Darien by the state. Town officials then quickly coordinated an extremely efficient process to get the items into the hands of anxious residents who streamed through the high school parking lots in their cars. It was gratifying to hear the appreciation from residents as they drove through the lines.