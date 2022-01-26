Letter to the Editor: Darien thanks United Way for grant

The Darien first selectman and Human Services department would like to thank Jeff Kimball, Michele Litt and Sam Tingley of the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County for their recent generous grant to Darien Human Services. This grant will help us provide emergency financial assistance to eligible Darien residents and will enable us to better serve our clients throughout the year. We are also grateful for their donation of N95 masks for our most vulnerable residents.

We are very lucky to have The United Way of Coastal Fairfield County support us as we reach out to those in need in our community. Their thoughtfulness and generosity is much appreciated by both our staff and the clients we serve.