Darien thanks Stevenson for her service

I would like to send a year-end thank you to Jamie Stevenson for her remarkable contributions to the town during her years as first selectman.

The town of Darien steadily improved under her leadership. Ms. Stevenson handled many challenging issues with thoughtful professionalism, kindness and a steady hand. Positive changes came gradually and without fanfare or self promotion.

None of us will forget how Ms. Stevenson brought confidence with her factual and empathetic weekly calls regarding the pandemic. She kept us informed without alarming us.

Ms. Stevenson, you exemplified dedicated public service.

Christian Halabi, Darien