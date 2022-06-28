Letter to the Editor: Darien’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work in schools has paid off

Public comment at the June 14 Board of Education meeting felt elevated by some passionate and articulate students regarding our community’s often toxic pressure to achieve, and we were disappointed when that level was brought low by an adult’s comment.
In that comment, a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team attempted to quantify the value of the team’s work by claiming that the “two-sentence” DEI statement draft was not worth what we paid for it. It should be noted that this commenter was a vocal critic and opponent of Ken Shelton and DEI training at many earlier BOE meetings. As members of the DEI team, we want to assure everyone that two sentences are not the sum total result of those meetings — not by a long shot.