Darien deserves an apology

The Darien Democratic Town Committee and state Sen. Bob Duff owe Board of Education member and re-election candidate David Brown and the Town of Darien an apology for and retraction of their publication (and republication) of false, highly injurious statements regarding Mr. Brown.

This type of irresponsible and malicious conduct has no place in civil discourse. Damaging a good man’s reputation and character simply because you disagree with his policy and political views is an abhorrent tactic and should be publicly condemned by the Democratic candidates currently running for election.

Darien is a fine and decent town and we are all fortunate to be part of this community. What happened here was destructive and divisive and we can do better.

Beth Pope, Darien