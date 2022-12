The Representative Town Meeting, Darien’s legislative body, is comprised of 100 elected members representing six districts. At present, there are a few vacancies in the RTM.

Any resident of Darien is eligible to run for the RTM in the district where they reside. RTM members are volunteers, elected without party affiliation. Vacancies are filled by a caucus of members of the district.

To learn what district you live in, go to www.darienct.gov. Use the menu to select Departments, then Registrars of Voters, then Voting Districts and find your street in the Alphabetical Street Listing.

If you are interested in the RTM and live in District II, please contact Clara Sartori at 203-470-0312 or clarasartori0@gmail.com to learn more.

Clara Sartori

Chair, District II