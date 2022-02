My name is Jack Grams. My wife and I have been residents at The Residence at Selleck’s Woods (SW) facility in Darien for the past two years.

We are very upset by the unexpected plan to raze the 3 Parklands Drive office building immediately behind the SW property and the proposed construction of an entirely new building with 60 residential apartments.

My wife and I and many other SW residents are very opposed to this project. We feel that the large scope of the project is totally disproportionate to the size of the project’s land-locked, very small property parcel and the parcel’s very limited road access.

After three very emotional, long public comment meetings during which there was a large, near unanimous public voice objecting to the proposed project, the comments made by the commissioners at the Darien Planning and Zoning meeting on Jan. 25 seemed to indicate that the commissioners were inclined to approve this proposed project with only the most minimal number of changes.

After the very organized, vocal and strong public opposition voiced by so many of Darien’s citizens and SW residents, the Darien P&Z Commission meeting on Jan. 25 simply ignored the voice of the citizens and SW residents. The strong, opposing comments submitted to the P&Z Commission were not mentioned once during the hour-long deliberations discussion held among the commissioners about this project!

How could the many opposing comments from the public not have been given some mention?

The residents at SW and many of the citizens of Darien are strongly urging that the commissioners ask the applicant to propose a project of a substantially reduced size — a size that reasonably reflects the small size of the property and the extremely limited road access problem.

Jack Grams, Darien