Letter to the Editor: Darien Library thanks ‘incredibly generous friends’

On May 25, Darien Library celebrated its 128th anniversary with 1894 Day, a fun and festive annual day of giving. All day long we welcomed the community to our courtyard to celebrate the library’s 128-year history and to accept donations that will help us ensure that the library can continue to serve our community for another 128 years!

One community member told us that there are two places she treasures most in Darien: “This library and my church.” Another patron shared that he travels the world and has never spent time in a library as welcoming and wonderful as Darien Library. “It’s my happy place,” he said. A young library user, who was just beginning to read, said she loves learning new words and finding books at the library.