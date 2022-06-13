Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Darien Library thanks ‘incredibly generous friends’

On May 25, Darien Library celebrated its 128th anniversary with 1894 Day, a fun and festive annual day of giving. All day long we welcomed the community to our courtyard to celebrate the library’s 128-year history and to accept donations that will help us ensure that the library can continue to serve our community for another 128 years!

One community member told us that there are two places she treasures most in Darien: “This library and my church.” Another patron shared that he travels the world and has never spent time in a library as welcoming and wonderful as Darien Library. “It’s my happy place,” he said. A young library user, who was just beginning to read, said she loves learning new words and finding books at the library.

Thanks to our incredibly generous friends, we were able to raise over $190,000 in one day, far surpassing the $128,000 goal that was set in honor of the 128th anniversary. Because 1894 Day has replaced our traditional Spring Gala, this annual giving day serves as a critical source of funding for the library. All of us at Darien Library would like to express immense gratitude for our exceptionally generous friends and community as well as for local treasures My Balloon Guy and Mister Softee who provided much needed entertainment and refreshment in the afternoon.

All funds raised on 1894 Day are dedicated directly to library resources. Darien Library is a true public-private partnership between the town of Darien, which pays for salaries and core operating expenses, and the Friends of the Library, who generously fund all the books, audiobooks, e-books, computers, technology, research databases, and the library’s impressive range of cultural and entertainment programs.

We are continuously grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our friends. Without you, none of this would be possible.

Melissa Noonan, Darien Library development coordinator