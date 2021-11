DCA thanks police, merchants for help with Halloween Parade

The Darien Community Association (DCA) Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade is a 27-year town tradition for our youngest residents. This year, 125 children enjoyed trick-or-treating with their parents/caregivers on a stretch of the Post Road. This would not have been possible without the Darien Police, who direct traffic, and the enthusiastic support of numerous businesses, who hand out goodies to the children along the way.