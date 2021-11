Congrats on a successful Pumpkin Carnival

Darien Human Services wants to congratulate Tokeneke PTO on another successful Pumpkin Carnival and for their generous support.

Forty-six students and seventeen families were provided tickets for admission, rides and food. Our clients were thrilled to receive Blue Wave Booster Club Passes for football and basketball games. In addition, all the students were able to select Pumpkin Carnival gear for the big day.

Your thoughtfulness brought joy to many Darien families. Thank you again for your continued support.

Ali Ramsteck, Darien Human Services director