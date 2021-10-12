Letter to the Editor: Community spirit thriving through the Darien Booster Club

Community spirit thriving through the Darien Booster Club

Thank you Darien Booster Club! The community spirit we all love is alive and well through the efforts of the Darien Booster Club. This relatively new organization has more than succeeded in fulfilling its mission of providing support for our high school athletic teams and fostering school spirit throughout Darien. Although some may mistakenly view the booster club’s mission as a vehicle to support football, this couldn’t be further off the mark. Just recently the BWBC funded the wants of both the Boys and Girls Varsity soccer teams by providing a needed third jersey. Pink uniforms honoring breast cancer month were worn on the upper oval by the girls, while the boys will be wearing black long sleeve jerseys for their post season November tournament play. The efforts of all those who serve on and provide funding for the BWBC could not be more appreciated.