April 29, one week after Earth Day, is Arbor Day, a day to celebrate the importance of trees.

What makes trees important enough for a day of celebration? The list is long!

Trees reduce air pollution by removing particulate matter from the atmosphere, they release oxygen and they capture and store carbon dioxide. They help reduce storm water runoff, with the largest trees able to absorb around 50 gallons of water a day. Added to all these benefits are the general mental and physical wellbeing we feel from the beauty of trees in the landscape, the benefit of the shade they provide on hot days and the habitat that trees, native trees in particular, offer for pollinators.

And now we are beginning to assign a monetary value to these “eco services.” The city of Hartford, for example, has calculated that its trees remove around 2,400 tons of carbon dioxide and 73 tons of other pollutants each year and that the cooling provided by its trees reduces energy use by 1,800 megawatts a year. Hartford’s 2018-19 city tree plan estimated that its trees are worth at least $5.5 million annually in environmental benefits and that its urban forest’s contribution to property values and carbon storage is around $18.7 million annually!

With Darien experiencing a 10 degree increase in temperature over the past two decades and extreme flooding last year, the Darien Pollinator Pathway believes that planting trees is an important step toward making our town more resilient, while also adding to its beauty.

Last fall, thanks to a grant we received from One Tree Planted, a nonprofit committed to reforestation, we planted around 30 trees and shrubs in the grounds of Town Hall, all of which are doing well, thanks to the many volunteers who helped with watering until the trees were established. We have now received another grant from One Tree Planted and we will be using it to plant more trees (and remove invasives) at Cherry Lawn Park, in the woodlands next to the Nature Center, on April 30 and May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Please come join us on either or both days and help celebrate Arbor Day in action!

Juliet Cain, chairman of Darien Beautification Commission and co-founder of the Darien Pollinator Pathway