Burke and Neumann are the right choice

Mike Burke and Sarah Neumann are the right choice for the Board of Selectmen. Both are experienced leaders with a demonstrated track record in town government.

Mike has served three terms on the Board of Education and prior to that was a member of the Representative Town Meeting. Sarah is currently a sitting Selectman, a former RTM member, co-chair of the Hindley and Darien High School PTOs and former President of the Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk, Inc.

Both can be counted on to put the best interests of Darien above all else when confronting the challenges facing Darien. They can also be counted upon to fully support Tara Ochman’s agenda of greater transparency in Darien’s government and addressing our town’s aging infrastructure when she is elected as Darien’s next first selectman.

Mike, Sarah and Tara will make a terrific team on the Board of Selectmen and their election will usher in a new generation of leadership in Darien. More importantly, it will bring a new collaborative approach to governing our town.

Election day is Nov. 2. Absentee ballots will not be mailed to all voters this year, but ballot applications can be obtained on the Darien Registrars of Voters’ webpage at www.DarienCT.gov. COVID 19 remains an excuse to vote by absentee ballot, so don’t delay and vote today!

David Bayne, chair of the Darien DTC