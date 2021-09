Best is the clear choice for BOE

I encourage all my fellow Darienites to support Julie Best for the Board of Education. I have known Julie for over a decade and have seen firsthand her dedication to our town, its families and schools.

Since 2009, Julie has served our town in many capacities. She has traveled to Hartford more than once to advocate for our schools and students. Most recently, she served for three years as co-chair of the Council of Darien School Parents. Julie has experience working in, or in collaboration with, almost every facet of the educational experience in Darien.

I volunteered under Julie’s leadership for the Tokeneke PTO, and I know her to be a smart, sensible and calm leader. Julie is fair, fiscally conscious, and has tirelessly given over a decade of service to our town. She has put in the hard work to really understand how the school budget process works, and how to create consensus and get things done.

Simply put, Julie Best is the clear choice for Board of Ed on November 2nd.

Pamela Deming, Darien