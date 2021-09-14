Letter to the Editor: Best and Tie would bring experience to the BOE

Best and Tie would bring experience to the BOE

Darien is very fortunate to have two terrific candidates running for the Board of Education in 2021. Julie Best and Stacey Tie each have many years of experience within the PTO organizations in town. They have spent every other Tuesday night in the Board of Education meeting room watching and listening to meetings. These women know the issues, they know the budget, and they care about each child and the quality of our schools. Both are innovative, independent thinkers who will strive to balance scholastic excellence with fiscal responsibility. Vote for Julie Best and Stacey Tie for the Board of Education on Nov. 2.