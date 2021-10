Best and Tie have a proven history

I’m writing to express my support for Julie Best and Stacey Tié for the Darien Board of Education. And, for full disclosure, I’m a registered Republican.

I believe it is of vital importance to understand that the Board of Ed. is not a political position. Board of Ed. members should be chosen in a similar fashion to how our tremendous police department is staffed — accountability and meritocracy. Personally, I just want the most qualified people in charge, regardless of their political backgrounds.

In this regard, I support Julie and Stacey, primarily because of their long and proven history of fiercely advocating for local control of Darien schools and steadfast fiscal responsibility. These two pillars will support their approach to maintaining Darien’s long-standing history of academic excellence. In conclusion, I would encourage everyone with a vested interest in Darien’s future to become familiar with all Board of Ed. candidates, and view them through a partisan-free lens.

Ethan Madson, Darien