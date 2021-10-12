Letter to the Editor: Best and Tie demonstrate excellent character

Best and Tie demonstrate excellent character
As expressed in recent letters to the editor, Julie Best and Stacey Tie have shown tireless dedication to our schools. With years of experience in various PTO leadership roles, along with Stacey’s service on the RTM’s Finance and Budget Committee, Julie and Stacey will be well-prepared, productive members of the Board of Education, as their knowledge and experience are invaluable assets. Additionally, Julie and Stacey consistently demonstrate excellent character, a quality that is vital in the candidates we elect to our public boards.