Letter to the Editor: Best and Tie are natural leaders

Best and Tie are natural leaders

On Nov. 2, we, the Darien community, have the opportunity to elect two experienced and passionate Board of Education candidates, Julie Best and Stacey Tie. I am able to share a unique perspective as I have worked closely and served on the Tokeneke Elementary PTO Board as well as the Council of Darien School Parents (CDSP) Executive Board with both of these dynamic women. From our years of working together, I can tell you firsthand they are natural leaders who have the drive and dedication to be instrumental members of the Board of Education.

Julie has held numerous volunteer positions such as Tokeneke PTO co-chair, Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival co-chair and most recently as the co-chair of the CDSP. Leading the CDSP through a global pandemic was challenging, however Julie showed her strong leadership skills by actively engaging the community, collaborating with parents and the administration while constantly advocating for the health and safety of our children.

Stacey has been active in many organizations that include chair of the special education and budget subcommittee, special education parent advisory rep on the Tokeneke PTO, and most recently CDSP budget rep, as well as a member of the finance and budget committee on the RTM. Stacey is an advocate for all children and will continue to balance the needs of the students with the fiscal responsibility required to serve all of the taxpayers of Darien.

With their depth of experience, these two well-respected candidates will be great assets to the Board of Education. They will rise to any challenge, ask the hard questions, get the answers and actively work together with other board members and the administration to do what is best for our children. Please join me in voting for Julie Best and Stacey Tie for the Board of Education.

Jennifer Morici, Darien