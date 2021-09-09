Letter to the Editor: Best and Tie are natural leaders

Best and Tie are natural leaders
On Nov. 2, we, the Darien community, have the opportunity to elect two experienced and passionate Board of Education candidates, Julie Best and Stacey Tie. I am able to share a unique perspective as I have worked closely and served on the Tokeneke Elementary PTO Board as well as the Council of Darien School Parents (CDSP) Executive Board with both of these dynamic women. From our years of working together, I can tell you firsthand they are natural leaders who have the drive and dedication to be instrumental members of the Board of Education.