Letter to the Editor: At Home In Darien thanks snow shovelers

Contributed photo / At Home in Darien

At Home In Darien is full of appreciation for the efforts of students from Darien High School who volunteered in this winter’s Snow Shoveling for Seniors program. The group, led by coordinators Jason Rideout and Jake Wilson, shoveled snow from the public sidewalks of the homes of 13 Darien seniors. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the students for their kindness and service to the community.

The contribution of this group helped make a real difference in the lives of many Darien senior citizens who want to remain independent in their own homes. Knowing that their public sidewalks will be shoveled gives a real sense of ease to these seniors on snowy days.