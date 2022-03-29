Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: At Home In Darien thanks snow shovelers

At Home In Darien’s winter Snow Shoveling for Seniors program was led by coordinators Jason Rideout and Jake Wilson.

Contributed photo / At Home in Darien

At Home In Darien is full of appreciation for the efforts of students from Darien High School who volunteered in this winter’s Snow Shoveling for Seniors program. The group, led by coordinators Jason Rideout and Jake Wilson, shoveled snow from the public sidewalks of the homes of 13 Darien seniors. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the students for their kindness and service to the community.

The contribution of this group helped make a real difference in the lives of many Darien senior citizens who want to remain independent in their own homes. Knowing that their public sidewalks will be shoveled gives a real sense of ease to these seniors on snowy days.

Our volunteers are available to help Darien seniors in a number of ways, including visiting, shopping, driving, calling, and helping with tasks such as changing lightbulbs and assisting with technology. More information about these services is available at www.athomeindarien.org.

If you know a senior who needs assistance or if you would like to volunteer to help, please call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227.

Michele Treacy, office coordinator of At Home In Darien, a nonprofit whose mission is to help older adults in Darien to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible