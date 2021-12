Contributed photo / Courtesy of At Home In Darien /

At Home In Darien held its annual meeting on Dec. 10, both in-person and virtually. We would like to thank Darien Library for hosting this event.

At the meeting, we acknowledged three retiring board members for their service to our organization: John Bartlett, M.S. Koly and Alison Wright. In addition, the board elected Barbara Scanlon Jessup as its newest member.