Letter to the Editor: Are there safeguards for Parklands 3?

An article on the 86,000-square-foot Parklands 3 proposal and its developer Bob Gillon focused on a few critical issues that need answers.

Why isn’t Darien holding Mr. Gillon to the same level of accountability through an environmental impact study they are pushing for from Eversource and the state Department of Transportation on property near the Dunlap and Selleck’s Woods entrance off of Little Brook Road? There should be no double standard for what is happening on any land that abuts this town treasure.

Residents from all over Darien are concerned with the scale of the building, the precedent Plannign and Zoning will set if it approves Parklands 3, the validity of studies presented by Mr. Gillon and his team, as well as the resistance of P&Z and the developer to conduct an environmental impact study.

Many who oppose the development do so based on history with Mr. Gillon when he acquired permits for The Residences at Selleck’s Woods and sold them to a third party. The article states, “Residents have said they felt blindsided by construction issues, including faulty drainage, for the senior care facility, also developed by Gillon.”

Gillon agrees. He said, “(I) did not build that building and was not happy with the construction company that did. It adversely impacted Selleck’s Woods, people being able to come down and enjoy it.”

Members of P&Z, including its chair Stephen Olvany, have been telling friends and other stakeholders that Mr. Gillon has never built anything and is expected to sell the Parklands 3 approvals as well.

If Gillon wasn’t comfortable with the results of what a construction company did with his plans for The Residence at Selleck’s Woods, are there assurances that he will be satisfied with his new buyer for Parklands 3?

And, if the permits are sold for the Parklands development, are there safeguards, so the builder will have to take the advice of local conservation groups who oversee the care of the nature preserve?

I, for one, hope so.

Natalie Tallis, Darien