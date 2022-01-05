Letter to the Editor: Are there safeguards for Parklands 3?

An article on the 86,000-square-foot Parklands 3 proposal and its developer Bob Gillon focused on a few critical issues that need answers.
Why isn’t Darien holding Mr. Gillon to the same level of accountability through an environmental impact study they are pushing for from Eversource and the state Department of Transportation on property near the Dunlap and Selleck’s Woods entrance off of Little Brook Road? There should be no double standard for what is happening on any land that abuts this town treasure.