Anniversary celebration brought Darien together

Thank you and congratulations to all involved in the Darien 200th anniversary celebration, especially the reenactment of the raid on the Middlesex Meetinghouse.

The number of people and the obvious time and effort involved were truly impressive and deserve our gratitude. It was a fun, terrific way to bring all of Darien together and a great learning experience for those of us only tangentially aware of the harrowing events that took place in Darien and Connecticut during the “whaleboat war” of the Revolution.

Great job!

Robert McMullan, Darien