Letter to the Editor: An honor to be new Darien postmaster

It is a great honor to serve Darien Post Office as your new postmaster. In my 29 years with the U.S. Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.