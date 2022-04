Thank you for your continuing support of safe boating and boating education in our coastal communities.

This week, with the tragic loss of life in several boating accidents, including one off of nearby Shippan Point, we are reminded of the importance of marine search-and-locate tools during maritime emergencies.

Cell phones and inexpensive marine VHF radios are widely used, in good weather. However, in emergency situations, when electronic devices get wet and become useless, the old equipment comes back into play: marine emergency flares. The U.S. Coast Guard requires that flares be carried on all offshore boats — for a reason. When the boat is in distress in a storm or high waves, it is difficult to spot by those managing the rescue.

Training in how to operate the flares is difficult to arrange, as their use is restricted to actual emergencies. However, on Saturday, April 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Weed Beach, the Darien Sail & Power Squadron has permission to conduct a training session for hand-held and aerial (parachute) flares.

Anyone may bring their expired flares and fire them off, and anyone without flares should attend, as the squadron has an ample supply of a variety of flare types that have been donated for training purposes.

In addition, the Darien fire marshal will be conducting hands-on training on the use of fire extinguishers, using a controlled fire for real-time experience. This training applies to maritime as well as household emergencies. The marine units of the Norton Fire Department and the Darien Police Departments, and Post 53 will be participating.

No pre-arrangements are necessary to attend — just come to Weed Beach on April 30, and learn about these vital marine safety devices ... safely.

Frank Kemp, for the Darien Sail & Power Squadron