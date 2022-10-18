Letter to the Editor: Actions and results matter, so I'm voting for Himes

Actions and results matter: Vote Himes

In the recent debate, Rep. Jim Himes demonstrated why he won Darien and the rest of the district in 2020. His accomplishments are making a genuine difference in Fairfield County: Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, lowering healthcare costs for all of us; Boosting manufacturing of semiconductors here at home so we can compete with China; The largest investment in our infrastructure in over 50 years; and tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Rep. Himes also just received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign.

His opponent, former First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, claims to be a social liberal; however, she chose to include a loud anti-trans dog whistle in her prepared closing statement. I’m sure she aimed this at the far right of her party, unconcerned that trans children would be collateral damage.

Our Darien is not the Darien from generations past. We are an open, welcoming community that takes pride in its diversity. The Darien I know would reject anyone using queer children as election year cannon fodder.

I believe progress and diversity make us stronger. I believe actions and results matter. I’ll be voting for Jim Himes for Congress.