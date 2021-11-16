Letter to the Editor: A letter of support for Darien students

A letter of support for Darien students

The mission of the national A Better Chance (ABC) program is to increase substantially the number of well-educated, young people of color who are capable of assuming positions of responsibility and leadership in American society. Each year, two academically promising ninth grade scholars of color from under-resourced communities are admitted to the Darien program with the understanding that they will complete four years at Darien High School, maintain competitive grades, participate in sports and clubs, build friendships, and become contributing members of our community. 100 percent of our graduates attend excellent four-year universities and go on to become professionals in their field.

In the early spring of 1979, a group of community members from Person to Person, The First Congregational Church and the YWCA of Darien/Norwalk laid the groundwork for the ABC girls’ program in Darien. It was based on the success of the ABC boys’ program in New Canaan that started in 1973. Funds were raised and the First Congregational Church (FCC) in Darien generously leased to us the original ABC house for $1/year. In August 1981, the first six students entered their new home in Darien and started their educational careers at DHS.

The beginning was far from easy. The program was met with considerable reluctance from within the Darien community. Our early scholars were spat on from school buses. Some founders faced threats. In spite of this, the founders and scholars, with support from the high school administration, town government, the FCC and other supporters, continued their journey for “A Better Chance” in Darien.

Currently, eight girls (two per grade) live in the ABC house with two resident directors who provide the girls with a family environment in which they can thrive. In addition, each student has her own host family in town, where she spends one weekend per month during the school year for the four years she is here. This provides the scholar with additional emotional support and an opportunity to connect with our community in a more personal way. In return, the host families often feel that they learn and grow as much, if not more, than their host daughters do over the four years.

While the mission and structure of the ABC program may seem straightforward, the reality for our scholars is often more complex. Each day these young women bring their academic enthusiasm as they walk into school, attend classes and make friends. However, they also feel an added responsibility to represent their race and to formally and informally educate members of the Darien community that are not part of historically excluded groups.

Take a minute and walk in their shoes given our current school climate where acts of bullying, racism, anti-Semitism, sexism and homophobia have happened time and again. These injustices were prevalent 40 years ago and although we have made progress, harmful attitudes and behaviors still exist, as we’ve recently witnessed. Would you feel comfortable and safe in such an environment? These scholars have been carrying the torch proudly and as confidently as they can, but it has proven difficult and discouraging at times. As an organization, we cannot brush the latest incidents off and say “It’s just a few bad apples.” We have to speak out for what is right.

We, the Board of Directors of A Better Chance in Darien, denounce discriminatory acts and behaviors in all forms and stand in solidarity with those actively working to eradicate the scope of isms and identity-based phobias that cause harm to our communities and the world in which we are a part.

Programs like ABC are both enriching and empowering for our scholars and our community. We need to keep conversations going in our homes, in our schools and at town meetings — even when that means that we must lean into discomfort. We should not be afraid to speak in support of marginalized groups.

A Better Chance in Darien is a source of pride for our town. Our graduates have gone on to accomplished lives and careers. For 40 years, many in this community have generously donated financially and with their time to support and learn from our scholars. The relationship between our town and the A Better Chance organization has had mutually beneficial outcomes. As a community we must do better — for all of us.

Let us continue to examine the root causes that warrant the very existence of programs like ours, in a way that may transform our hearts and minds.

Susan Wilson, co-president of the A Better Chance Program in Darien, on behalf of the ABC Board of Directors