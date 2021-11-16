Letter to the Editor: A letter of support for Darien students

A letter of support for Darien students
The mission of the national A Better Chance (ABC) program is to increase substantially the number of well-educated, young people of color who are capable of assuming positions of responsibility and leadership in American society. Each year, two academically promising ninth grade scholars of color from under-resourced communities are admitted to the Darien program with the understanding that they will complete four years at Darien High School, maintain competitive grades, participate in sports and clubs, build friendships, and become contributing members of our community. 100 percent of our graduates attend excellent four-year universities and go on to become professionals in their field.