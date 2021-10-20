Letter to Editor: Ethics matters, vote Mike Burke

Ethics matters, vote Mike Burke

What truly matters in town leadership?

Mike Burke is in a contest for Darien Selectman, where all candidates meet intellectual and relateable competence for the job. They are all kind people with a public service record. But I realize after watching a recent candidates’ discussion event, the one required quality that rises above all others, Mike Burke has: Ethics! Darien residents rely on town officials for this one, sometimes invisible but hugely important, attribute.

In addition to the invisible matter, Mike Burke has multiple “good fit” attributes for Darien Selectman. He has served on the Board of Education for six years with Tara Ochman and enjoys working across the aisle, as others will attest. I have observed Mike, Tara and Sarah Neumann work harmoniously together and they would make a good management team. We could all use a bit of harmony and greater productivity right now. The Burkes have just sent their sons off to college, yet Mike continues to support Darien High School teams. He’s proud of Darien schools.

Ethics! It must be demonstrated by town officials in their work, to be believed by residents, when they vote on issues on our behalf. It’s uncomfortable to call out a colleague over ethics, but for clarity on their values and viewpoints, it’s important we know where they stand. Mike and I call each other out on little things. Have done for years. Darien residents deserve a town official like Mike who will hold himself and others accountable, no matter their party. As a lawyer, ethical values are required of Mike Burke every day, and he has it in spades. Ethics are essential in town governance every day.

Ethics matters! Vote Mike Burke for Darien Selectman on Nov. 2.

Louise Waylett-Brown, Darien