Letter: Wood would support Biden if truly opposed to Trump

To the Editor:

I am extremely disappointed by Rep. Wood’s mischaracterization of Vice President Biden in her recent letter. Joe Biden legislated from the center during his long career in Congress, and his platform this year was staunchly opposed by the Senator during the primary. Claiming he has a “socialist agenda” is just repeating talking points developed by a campaign she claims to oppose.

Then there is the issue of her vote. Sometimes we do not like either major-party candidate, but because there are only two serious competitors, the election is a binary choice and should be framed as such. If Rep. Wood was truly opposed to President Trump, she would vote for Joe Biden and make it just a little more difficult for the President to win re-election. When she says she does not support Trump but will not vote for Biden, she is trying to have her cake and eat it too. We deserve better.

Michael Borecki

Bowdoin College — Class of ‘21

Darien native