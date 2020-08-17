Opinion

Letter: Wood took the bait in conversation with constituent

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

To the Editor:

I find the correspondence between Mr. Wolfe and Representative Wood very unsettling.

By his own account, Mr. Wolfe seems to be in his twenties and it does not appear that he holds any elected office. Terrie Wood is an elected official with a commitment to serve the people of her district who need her balance and fairness now more than ever. She took the bait! Calling Vice President Biden a “non-starter” who has adopted a socialist agenda is laughable if it weren’t so destructive.

This is exactly the kind of “paint yourself into a corner” reaction we are seeing in America right now and it is both inarticulate and undignified.

Leslie Smith Rousell

Darien