Opinion

Letter: Wood thanks residents for support during the election

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Wood thanks residents for support during the election 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wood thanks residents for support during the election

To the Editor:

I am honored to return to Hartford on your behalf and to advocate for common sense

legislation around healthcare and education issues, as well as developing/supporting economic policies that will bring prosperity and affordability back to our wonderful state.

As campaign season wraps up, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank not only those who supported my return to Hartford but also those who served on my campaign team. Campaign chairman Tracy Marra ran a tight ship aided by Nancy Sheed, Spike Reed, Tammy Langalis, Bob Eydt, Christine Lajaunie and Liz Geiger. I’m deeply grateful for their commitment, thoughts, perspective and good humor along the way.

In addition, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the campaign with letters, signs, and sending encouraging emails and posts. I could not have done this without you.

This has been an emotional -- and at times divisive -- election with deep passions on all sides of the political spectrum. Now, it's so important to focus on all the things that unite us and bring us together. Working together and finding common ground is something that I've always believed and practiced -- and will continue to do. I will also continue to represent you with honesty, courage and compassion.

Humbly and truly, I thank you.

State Rep. Terrie Wood, 141st district

Norwalk and Darien