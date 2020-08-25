Opinion

Letter: Wood is a true public servant

To the Editor:

I’d like to respond to Kyle Wolfe’s editorial in The Darien Times and offer my support for State Rep. Terrie Wood.

Having seen Terrie in action for many years and knowing her to be a levelheaded and hardworking public servant, I was actually quite shocked to hear she was being “disqualified” by Wolfe — but isn’t that what’s happening here in 2020 when someone disagrees with another’s point of view? For instance, the CEO of Goya Foods expresses a favorable opinion of our Republican president and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a boycott of his company’s products in a nationally televised press conference. Let’s all step back and take a deep breath.

We heard about Wolfe’s privileged education at Greens Farm Academy and Bowdoin College, but didn’t hear much about what he was personally doing to further the causes he claims to care so passionately about except to complain and criticize.

As Wolfe pointed out in his editorial, Terrie Wood is running unopposed — yet she is still out there volunteering her time on a Saturday morning talking to constituents so she can better represent them and improve her community. That’s what true public servants do.

I’m proud to be represented by Terrie Wood.

Tom Lochtefeld

Darien