Letter: With annual dinner canceled, Darien Oldtimers Association seeks community support

To the Editor:

Every year at this time, The Darien Oldtimers Athletic Association is preparing to hold our annual dinner where we honor men and women from Darien for their achievements on the field and off. It’s also a time for old friends and new friends to gather and swap old stories and new. This annual event has taken place every year since 1961.

Unfortunately, today we find ourselves in situation well beyond our control. As a result, the Board of Directors of the DOTAA has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s dinner scheduled for Monday Nov. 9. This year’s honorees will be recognized when we return in 2021.

As most of you know, our annual dinner is our primary source of fundraising for Darien High School Senior Scholarships and Darien Social Services. Last year we awarded scholarships to five deserving graduates and provided additional financial aid to Darien Social Services. We are committed to doing so again in 2021.

We are asking for your help. If you are able to donate any amount towards our scholarship fund, the Darien Oldtimers Athletic Association and our DHS scholarship recipients will be very grateful. Thankfully, we have received a few financial donations from generous local individuals and organizations. You can send a check to: Darien Old Timers Athletic Association (DOTAA) P.O. Box 3 Darien, CT. 06820.

Lastly, we want to thank our loyal local retailers and service business advertisers. Please consider them as you make your purchasing decisions.

On behalf of the DOTAA Board of Directors and the 43 distinguished past presidents who have served this wonderful Darien organization, I thank you, and hope we see you next year to gather and celebrate in person once again.

Bill Peters

President

Darien Oldtimers Athletic Association