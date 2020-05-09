Opinion

Letter: Weed Beach Bicentennial Fest postponed to 2021, will go virtual this year

Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Weed Beach Bicentennial Fest postponed to 2021, will go virtual this year 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

On June 6, 2020, the Darien Parks and Recreation Department was scheduled to host its Fourth Annual Weed Beach Fest. This year is specifically special due to 2020 being Darien’s 200th birthday and Weed Beach Fest was selected to be the host of Darien’s birthday party.

Therefore, Darien Parks & Rec has been working since summer 2018 with your Town Bicentennial Committee to put together the Weed Beach Fest Bicentennial Bash.

As you hopefully witnessed last year at Weed Beach Fest, with the backdrop of our beautiful beach, this birthday party was crafted to bring Darien families together for an afternoon of food, fun, music, history and community building. Darien Parks and Recreation was also preparing to host the Town’s tenth anniversary of the return of the Darien Fireworks in July. Being that the tenth anniversary is yet another milestone we look forward to providing and celebrating with our community, we want to ensure we can create these memories together in-person to last a lifetime.

Therefore, unfortunately, due to the health and safety of our residents, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Weed Beach Fest Bicentennial Bash to June 5, 2021 and the Board of Selectmen have decided to postpone the Darien fireworks to July 2021.

However, in every bad situation there is an element of good. Since we felt our community still deserved something to celebrate, this year we have accepted the unexpected opportunity to bring you Virtual Weed Beach Fest! Still occurring on Saturday, June 6, we look forward to planning a fun-filled day of music, activities and community fellowship — from the comfort and safety of your living room! Event details and schedule will be announced in the upcoming weeks. We truly hope you understand the necessity behind these incredibly challenging decisions during these unprecedented and uncertain times and we sure look forward to celebrating with you in a whole new way on June 6.

Darien Parks & Recreation