Letter: Voters should think independently and make their own decisions

To the Editor:

With 70 or so days left to the elections, I frequently hear a message from politicians at all levels — federal, state and yes, even local, that goes like this:

“Don’t believe what they say. That’s not what they will do. What they really mean is xxxxxx”.

I find that argument interesting on two fronts:

First, they are telling you not to think for yourself. Don’t believe what you see, hear and read for yourself. They are clearly implying that you are not smart enough to have independent thought. Rather, you should listen to them because they are smarter than you, have your interest foremost in mind, and are telling you what to think and do.

Second, they are trying to instill fear in your mind and heart. They are asking you to vote against someone, something, some party because you must be afraid of what they might do, even if it’s not what they say they’ll do.

Don’t be a sheep, think for yourself. Don’t give in to fear tactics. Don’t vote against something because someone tells you to. Seek out and support the candidates with ideas, solutions and vision. Your individual liberty and our democracy depend on it.

David R. Martin, CFA

Selectman, Darien