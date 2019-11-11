Opinion

Letter: Tokeneke assistant principal thanks middle school students for kindness

To the Editor:

I wanted to let the community know of an amazing act of kindness by some students at Middlesex Middle School.

Addison Taylor was preparing for her 12th birthday party, and instead of gifts she had her friends donate to a charity. She came up with the idea because I had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and I was her assistant principal at Tokeneke for the last six years when she attended Tokeneke. Her mom said she wanted to help me and other people who have this horrible disease. The girls donated to St. Jude Research Hospital, so they could help children who were in need. We are so honored to know that our students continue their work with helping others as they leave their elementary years.

Our school motto, “Together We Can Make A Difference,” is a very heartfelt message that our Tokeneke community truly exemplifies. I also wanted to thank the entire Tokeneke community for their amazing kindness and support at this time. The parents, staff and students truly do make a difference!

Kathy Schultz

Tokeneke School

Assistant Principal