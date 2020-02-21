Opinion

Letter: This Tuesday, Give Where You Live on Giving Day

To the Editor:

On this year’s Fairfield County’s Giving Day (Feb. 27) I encourage residents to “give local” and support nonprofits that are so important to the health and vitality of our local community.

“Give where you live” is the mantra of Fairfield County’s seventh annual Giving Day. Please join me in giving back to local agencies this year!

As a resident of Darien and an employee of champion sponsor Bank of America, I am encouraging our neighbors to consider participating. Four nonprofit organizations in Darien are participating this year: YWCA Darien/Norwalk, Darien YMCA, Mather Homestead Foundation, and Person-to-Person. Local nonprofits are the fabric of our community. By participating in Giving Day, you will be providing support to over 400 nonprofits that help individuals in our county.

I feel strongly about Giving Day because it gives us a day to take a pause and be grateful for all we have and give back out to our communities in all its facets. It takes a village! This event is so important to Bank of America because our company sees purpose in providing opportunities to drive prosperity and economic mobility. Your contributions to Giving Day will help make an important impact right here in Fairfield County. Donate from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on fcgives.org.

Let’s give back and make 2020 another successful and impactful Giving Day.

Emily Dreas, Market Executive, Bank of America Private Bank