To the Editor:

The Depot Youth Center would like to express its sincere gratitude to Palmer’s Market for supporting our Annual Winter Fundraiser and generously donating 100 percent of the food that went into our dinner-to-go party packs for Super Bowl Sunday!

When not allowed to gather in person due to COVID-19, we were faced with coming up with an effective way to raise enough funds to sustain Depot programs and operating costs for the upcoming year. Palmer’s stepped up and offered us the safety net we needed. Over 120 Depot friends and family came into Palmer’s on a snowy Sunday to pick up their carefully curated packs. Each pack fed six people and consisted of Palmer’s famous buffalo chicken bites, loaded potato skins, slow roasted pulled pork with arugula coleslaw and more! Melissa, Staci, Cindy, Megan, Paula, the kitchen chefs and the entire staff were on hand to help make the event run smoothly and did it with a smile. We are indebted to Palmer’s for the major undertaking it took to make this endeavor a success. And thank you to all our sponsors and donors who supported us during this unprecedented time!

We congratulate Palmer’s on celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year. Thank you, dear neighbor, for all you do to help make Darien a better place to live! The Depot’s mission is to build confident youth in our community offering a connected and inclusive environment while providing essential programming and leadership development.

The Depot Youth Center