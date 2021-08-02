Letter: Thanks those who made annual boating camp a success

To the Editor:

The Darien Sail and Power Squadron’s 2021 Boat/Camp was held Friday, July 30, at Noroton Yacht Club.

Darien Sail and Power Squadron partnered with Person-to-Person and Noroton Yacht Club to provide a safe on-the-water experience for children from Camp ROSCCO. Other organizations donating their time and good will included: Darien Boat Club, Darien Police Marine Unit, Noroton Fire Department Marine Unit, Norwalk Seaport Association, the United States Coast Guard/Eaton’s Neck and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary/Norwalk Flotilla 72.

Boat owners from the Darien Sail and Power Squadron, Darien Boat Club and Noroton Yacht Club were joined by volunteers from other civic organizations eager to present the campers with a fun day on the water. Campers visited the Norwalk Seaport Associations’ Sheffield Island Lighthouse, toured nearby harbors, Fish Island and encountered (friendly) pirates anchored in Ziegler’s Cove.

A tally of the number of volunteers involved on the water and on shore is more than 50 people: boat captains; boat crew; on-shore support and community volunteers. The list of these volunteers is given below, with apologies to anyone who was missed!

Boating and shore-based crew include Geoff Axt, Jeff Brown, Mark Dam, Mary Kay Daughters, Gordon Devens, Laura Devens, Fred Elliott, Ryan Fleenor, Jim Furlong, Kathy Furlong, Jeff Gerwig, Simon Johnson, Roger Klein, Peter Lasalandra, Tom Lochtefeld, Monica McNally, Laura Morrison, Lee Morison, Wes Oliver, John Pederson, Taylor Priest, Woody Priest, Barbara Raasch, Luke Raymond, Chris Upton and Jim Walsh.

Volunteers from Person-to-Person included: Nancy Coughlin, Lauren Franciamore, Kim Collibee, Holly Wainwright, Juri Garone, the Rev. Derek Stefanovsky, Naomi Cunningham and Person-to-Person Summer Youth Group volunteers Anna H., Francis V., Sara Eleanor R., Mason H., Newt C. and Fritts N.

The Noroton Fire Department Boat was crewed by Firefighters Nicole Buch, Lt. Matt DiMeglio and Brian Seely.

The Darien Police Boat was crewed by Officers Dan Ehret and Lou Gannon.

The pirate boat “Jezerka” was piloted by Frank Kemp and crewed by Lynn and Dennis Kelly who provided ample Aarrgghh’s throughout. Jezerka was donated for the day by past president of Person-to-Person Judy Nemec.

Coordination with the Norwalk Seaport Association was handled by Jerry Toni, who arranged for the campers to be welcomed to Sheffield Island Lighthouse by Patrick Gummer, Matt Rigione, Andrew Sugerman and Captain Bill Zombar. As Dockmasters, Squadron members Mark Dam, Roger Klein and Peter Lasalandra unloaded and loaded kids to and from boats.

Gerry Raasch

Darien