To the Editor:

I’m writing on behalf of the Darien Arts Center to extend sincere thanks to everyone in the community who supported the DAC during the challenges presented by the pandemic. This past year, we worked diligently to continue providing classes in dance, music and visual arts, with many returning students attending both on-site and remotely.

Despite the challenges, this has been a rewarding year for the DAC, thanks to the hard work of our teachers and staff, and the support of parents, donors and the DAC board of directors. Besides a traditional schedule of classes, we were able to offer our annual Smartphone Photo contest, Pic Darien, and received almost 400 entries. This past week, we also celebrated hundreds of students in our year-end junior and senior dance and music concerts.

Additionally, we’re truly grateful to the Darien Foundation for their recent grant that will provide a new theater lighting system. This will allow the DAC to offer greater creativity and flexibility for artists, performers and teachers using the DAC Weatherstone Studio while enhancing the experience for our patrons.

We look forward to the upcoming academic year that will feature a full array of on-site classes, many new offerings, new teachers and new opportunities to provide live entertainment and performances in our premier theater and dance studio. Please watch for the debut of our new website this summer, which will offer a new user-friendly way to interact with us, and experience all the DAC has to offer.

Amy Allen

Executive Director, Darien Arts Center