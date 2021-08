To the Editor:

As World Duchenne Day (Sept. 7) approaches, I want to share my family’s deep appreciation to the Darien community for the outpouring of support we’ve received in the year since our son Charlie’s diagnosis with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

From friends and neighbors to local business owners, our schools, the St. Luke’s Parish, the Darien Police Association and the editors of this newspaper who shared our story, so many of you have demonstrated a generosity of spirit that has touched us immeasurably.

With this community rallied behind us, we will fuel the research that is still urgently needed to cure Charlie and make Duchenne history.

Jennifer Handt

Darien