Letter: Swastika offenders’ motives should be understood, discussed and addressed

To the Editor:

I would like to add my support to the editors, Superintendent Addley and Principal Somers for the position they have taken regarding the recent appearance of swastikas at the Middlesex Middle School.

I find it surprising that he police deduced this was an isolated incident when in fact there have been two incidents. What may be a prank for students in this age group must be seen as a reflection of victimization and the utmost cruelty and engender both a moral and educational response. The protocol by the Anti-Defamation League is well versed and extremely important and has the opportunity to address the widest range of such behaviors, from bullying to exclusion to snickering to the horror of a symbol of hate any time and any place in America.

I personally don’t believe the offenders should be protected by their age and stage; I believe their motives should be understood by caring professionals and that they have an opportunity to learn a remarkable lesson in sensitivity and personal growth, a lesson we all need to reinforce on a daily basis.

Leslie Smith Rousell, LCSW

Darien